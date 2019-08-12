Fulton Bank Upped Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding by $414,636; Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by $599,801

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 11,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 54,773 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 66,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 34,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 106,042 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 71,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. It closed at $13 lastly. It is down 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Sentinel Trust Lba holds 0.08% or 22,136 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.05% or 69,410 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 13,477 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) invested in 0.06% or 256,440 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 157,365 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.07% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 56,803 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.27% stake. 77,604 are held by Westpac Banking. Advisory Network Llc reported 7,620 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0.05% or 86.68 million shares. 103,607 are owned by Stanley. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 15,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,926 shares to 82,355 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Institutional Equity Fds Inc (TRLGX) by 45,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,413 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) by 13,436 shares to 42,757 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).