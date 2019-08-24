Fulton Bank Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $456,012; Cummins (CMI) Sentiment Is 1.44

Cummins Inc (CMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 396 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 275 cut down and sold holdings in Cummins Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 123.87 million shares, down from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cummins Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 240 Increased: 269 New Position: 127.

Fulton Bank increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 8,604 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Fulton Bank holds 100,110 shares with $5.41M value, up from 91,506 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,000 shares.

Fulton Bank decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 15,926 shares to 82,355 valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 14,051 shares and now owns 109,633 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 65,416 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc owns 14,948 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 466,000 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 29,440 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 26.65M shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assoc reported 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aimz Inv Advsr Llc holds 81,926 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 67.18 million shares. 169,740 are held by Telos. 532,366 are owned by Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas. Brandes Investment LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,181 shares. First Republic Investment Inc has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yhb holds 60,054 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 256,631 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability holds 2.47% or 272,790 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.53% above currents $46.61 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse.

Cincinnati Casualty Co holds 5.97% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. for 46,000 shares. Marshfield Associates owns 518,344 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 4.12% invested in the company for 1,835 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 3.72% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 53,444 shares.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.25 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43M shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign