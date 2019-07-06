Fulton Bank Upped British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position by $704,708 as Shares Rose; Amarillo National Bank Lifted Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) as Market Valuation Rose

Fulton Bank increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 17,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 1.67M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 200,252 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 9,221 shares to 69,990 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,700 shares. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 5,688 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.11M shares. Hennessy Incorporated accumulated 455,086 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 22,443 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.3% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Murphy Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,669 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 53,400 shares. 193,251 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,000 shares. Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 38,184 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 29,750 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Tctc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 55,243 shares.

