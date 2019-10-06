Fulton Bank Trimmed Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $877,569; Shares Declined; Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Fsi Group Decreased Holding

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 94.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 455,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 26,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 482,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 10.48M shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 11,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 41,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 52,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 4.45M shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc reported 0.05% stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 276,368 shares. Natl Pension holds 729,348 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors reported 1.67% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Point Financial Svcs N A reported 53,291 shares stake. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,218 shares. Rbo And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 175,365 shares. Maryland Management accumulated 21,321 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 6,351 were reported by Frontier Investment Management. Brinker Cap holds 34,204 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Group has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 31,123 shares. Cap Counsel reported 0.19% stake. Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 41,334 shares. Brick Kyle Assoc stated it has 3,148 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $927.95M for 17.76 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,673 shares to 23,938 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cref Mut Fds by 58,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 91,745 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bollard Gru reported 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Goelzer Investment Mngmt has 1.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 663,259 shares. Dean Invest Limited Liability holds 354,798 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. 1.36 million were reported by Becker Management. Cutter Company Brokerage Inc invested in 10,546 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 70,716 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,700 shares. James Rech Inc reported 31,675 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 33,535 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 0.01% stake. Sequoia Fin Limited Liability Com reported 41,718 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 14,520 shares.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 100,000 shares to 198,500 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 46,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $479.89M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.