Fulton Bank Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Has Cut by $627,534 as Market Value Declined; As Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Share Price Declined, Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Upped by $664,500 Its Holding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 103,790 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 94,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.07M shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 34,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 75,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 110,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 3.21M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 22/03/2018 – VETRYA SPA VTY.Ml – SIGNS VIA UNIT AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE SPAGNA FOR THE SUPPLY OF MOBILE PAYMENT SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7,051 shares to 60,933 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 17,920 shares stake. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corp has 17 shares. James Investment holds 7,335 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Co has invested 0.1% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Brown Advisory reported 7,389 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 199,804 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 104,112 are held by Burney. 10,333 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 98 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc owns 1.07M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corp accumulated 156,768 shares. Pggm Invests reported 534,024 shares stake.