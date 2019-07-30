Fulton Bank Stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Increased by $687,940 as Stock Rose; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Kraton (KRA) Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 53,890 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,603 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 11,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $58.32. About 882,331 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. 3 shares were bought by Chernick Rose M, worth $159 on Friday, March 29.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baron Select Funds by 237,769 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harding Loevner Fds Inc by 145,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in World Fds Tr.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 02, 2019 – Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo Sold $3.1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PSEG Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by 2050 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 403,411 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1.13 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Bbva Compass Bank owns 6,024 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 6,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Centurylink Invest owns 11,554 shares. Bp Public Limited reported 56,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na accumulated 189,724 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 2.22M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 6,184 shares. Kistler stated it has 2,742 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Meeder Asset accumulated 6,855 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 15,817 shares.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kraton Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kraton Corporation Provides Update on Panama City Operational Status – PR Newswire” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces Global Price Increase for Tall Oil Fatty Acids – PRNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation (KRA) Tops Q2 EPS by 46c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 15,824 shares to 34,820 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,650 shares, and cut its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.