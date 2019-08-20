Fulton Bank Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Lowered by $387,112 as Share Value Rose; As Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Stock Value Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Lifted Holding by $2.12 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 141,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 358,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 217,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 394,053 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 4,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 40,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 45,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.24. About 2.42 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Proge; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,604 shares to 100,110 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VDIGX) by 23,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Funds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gru Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,586 shares. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated reported 43,390 shares stake. Numerixs Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 13,600 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 0.41% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 766,355 shares. Regents Of The University Of California has invested 2.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has 215,398 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 303,286 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Lc. Benin Mgmt Corp holds 4,173 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bank Of The West has invested 0.34% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 26,564 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 1.03M shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 187,166 shares. 6,784 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth has 24,935 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 470,251 shares. Sei Investments reported 497,015 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 22,179 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 96,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Invest owns 1.64% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 358,575 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated has 120,890 shares. Icm Asset Wa reported 323,302 shares. Raymond James holds 0% or 105,520 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 27,840 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 67,400 shares. Advisory Rech Inc invested in 0.03% or 87,975 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

