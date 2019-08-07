Fulton Bank Raised Its Total S A (TOT) Position; Hamlin Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) by $2.78 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 132,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.71 million, down from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 1.27M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 29/03/2018 – Huge Transitions to New Global Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 28,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 21,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 685,354 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 24/05/2018 – Russia: Total Expands Partnership with Novatek Through Arctic LNG 2 Project; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares with value of $199,988 were bought by THOMAS DAVID M.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $195.21M for 10.71 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

