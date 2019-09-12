Fulton Bank Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Lowered Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $501,636

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 899 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 5,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $288.27. About 6.53M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 16/05/2018 – Britain’s BT fights back with new consumer strategy; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 69,259 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, down from 71,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 2.98M shares traded or 63.54% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,648 shares to 55,196 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 5,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,503 shares to 16,892 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,342 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

