Fulton Bank Raised By $456,012 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Allergan plc (AGN) Covered By 8 Bulls

Among 14 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Allergan had 35 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $202 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of AGN in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) rating on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $16600 target. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $133.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $154.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $173.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $189.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

Fulton Bank increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 8,604 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Fulton Bank holds 100,110 shares with $5.41M value, up from 91,506 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $248.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 6.32 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is -3.92% below currents $57.94 stock price. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Grp has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Portland Lc stated it has 5,158 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 3.25M shares. Nadler Fincl Grp holds 0.21% or 11,920 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 8.83 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Com holds 1.79% or 160,188 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 39,640 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.73% or 53,953 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 1.07M shares or 1% of its portfolio. United Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blue Fincl Capital has 24,521 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Stralem & holds 3.4% or 137,540 shares. Verity Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Murphy Cap Mgmt reported 0.42% stake. E&G Advsr Lp holds 19,785 shares.

Fulton Bank decreased Harris Assoc Invt Tr stake by 43,599 shares to 80,338 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rowe T Price Blue Chip Growt stake by 7,584 shares and now owns 185,406 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.34 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.60, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 25,607 shares or 57.69% less from 60,527 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech And Mgmt Co holds 0% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) or 33 shares. Ent Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Callahan Advsr Limited Com holds 0.42% or 15,474 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc owns 0.02% invested in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) for 2,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.45% or 4,400 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.09% invested in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Staley Capital Advisers holds 1,400 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $165.52. About 2.59 million shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 11.43% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 19/04/2018 – ALLERGAN IS SAID WILL NOT BID FOR SHIRE: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Allergan PLC Statement Regarding Strategic Review; 30/05/2018 – Allergan began its strategic review earlier this year, including the possibility of splitting off units, making acquisitions or staying the course; 16/05/2018 – FDA stiff arms Evolus’ rival to Allergan’s blockbuster Botox, but execs promise a snap response $EOLS; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST BOOSTED PXD, FOXA, ATRA, AGN, AR IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Allergan to Present New Data at the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology 67th Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting 2018; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 29/05/2018 – ALLERGAN PLC – RECALL IS BEING CONDUCTED WITH KNOWLEDGE OF US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 20/04/2018 – Saga Nagoya Securities Comments on Allergan and Shire Pharmaceutical Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – ALLERGAN 1Q ADJ REV $3.67B, EST. $3.59B