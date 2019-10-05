Fulton Bank Position In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Upped; Johnson Investment Counsel Increases Position in Stepan (SCL)

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 9,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 108,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19 million, up from 98,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Stepan (SCL) by 155.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 11,320 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 4,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Stepan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 51,501 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX) by 16,633 shares to 89,219 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,319 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Republic Intll invested in 2.47 million shares. 52,399 are held by Essex Serv. Blackrock has invested 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 403,292 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 67.02M shares stake. Bernzott Cap Advsrs holds 0.94% or 136,882 shares. 7,800 were reported by Grisanti Ltd Llc. Eastern Bank reported 1.21% stake. Peddock Cap Advsrs Llc stated it has 31,334 shares. Jones Financial Lllp reported 210,239 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 1.04% or 22,198 shares. 21,175 were accumulated by Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corp. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 24,714 shares. 26,495 were accumulated by Savant Lc. Fincl Counselors reported 640,205 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,666 are held by D E Shaw And Company. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 92,932 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 9,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset owns 13,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Inc stated it has 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,818 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 20,920 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,182 shares. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Morgan Stanley reported 113,965 shares stake. Atlanta L L C reported 238,814 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). 160,581 were reported by Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 3,752 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust North American Energy (EMLP) by 20,170 shares to 159,823 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 8,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,183 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Incorporated Class B (NYSE:NKE).