Fulton Bank Position In Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Was Raised; Meeder Asset Management Stake in Oneok (OKE) Has Boosted by $3.72 Million as Valuation Rose

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 34,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 106,042 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 71,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 1.85 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 2366.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 53,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 56,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 2,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 362,868 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Asset One Limited accumulated 217,020 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability Corp has 1.83% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 346,759 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 44,254 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 81 shares or 0% of the stock. L S Advisors accumulated 4,432 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,715 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 15,851 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). D E Shaw & Com reported 156,222 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bright Rock Cap Ltd holds 1.02% or 43,600 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sigma Planning reported 15,853 shares stake.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 11,249 shares to 47 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 21,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,451 shares, and cut its stake in Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial In has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The Washington-based Parametric Associate has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.88 million shares. Cwm Limited Com has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 18,439 shares. Wealthquest has invested 0.11% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Gamco Invsts Et Al has 261,866 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 31,050 shares. First Western Capital Management owns 19,502 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. Mai Management owns 35,143 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 487 shares. Blair William Il reported 203,589 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested in 442,797 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.1% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 2.76M shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 1.96M shares. 126,147 were reported by First Amer Bankshares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Assoc Invt Tr by 43,599 shares to 80,338 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Assoc Invt Tr by 130,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,002 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Tr Ii.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.