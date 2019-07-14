Fulton Bank Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Trimmed by $349,377; Fnb Pa (FNB) Market Value Declined While Zeke Capital Advisors Has Increased Position

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 31,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 96,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 65,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 1.02 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 27,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 1.27 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Cardinal Cap holds 75,124 shares. Brookstone Capital Management owns 42,574 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 129,365 shares. 37,210 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc owns 10,172 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 2.02 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 258,022 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 41,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. John G Ullman & Associates Inc owns 25,457 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Raymond James Associate owns 3.51M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 414,169 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 10,056 shares to 8,280 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,111 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $18,634 activity. Dively Mary Jo bought $35,441 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Tuesday, February 5. CAMPBELL WILLIAM B also sold $34,657 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VSMAX) by 90,237 shares to 290,010 shares, valued at $21.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

