Fulton Bank Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Cut as Market Value Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Cut Its Position by $451,584

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 5,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 19,227 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 24,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.39. About 226,368 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 90,677 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.85M, down from 92,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.47. About 360,697 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Inv reported 843 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 210 shares. Retail Bank Of The West holds 0.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 13,507 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 3,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.59% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 8,150 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Caledonia Invests Public Limited Company has invested 11.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 6,124 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Daiwa Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,018 shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt owns 2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,582 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Company invested in 15,144 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 8,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 137 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.22 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,506 shares to 657,238 shares, valued at $91.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 39,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 289 shares to 3,441 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).