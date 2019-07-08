Fulton Bank Position in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Has Lifted by $704,708; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $17.20 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 90,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.96M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $205.83. About 79,198 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/04/2018 – Little-known Goldman banker to succeed Rolet as LSE chief; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, PSP Lead $250 Million Funding Round for Tradeshift; 02/05/2018 – Goldman CEO pledges caution in consumer lending; 07/03/2018 – PLANNED MOVES REFLECT BANK’S AIM TO PROTECT CLIENTS AMID GROWING CONCERN ABOUT FUTURE TRADING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BRITAIN AND EU; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds LG Chem; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Financials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition — Financials Roundup

Fulton Bank increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 17,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 111,649 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Options Traders Move In as Goldman Sachs Stock Tops 200-Day – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 15,775 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 21,716 shares. Weik reported 2,750 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palladium Limited Liability Company holds 7,754 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kenmare Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.91% or 3,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd accumulated 1.29 million shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,760 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Nicholas Inv Prtn LP holds 11,003 shares. National Pension Service invested in 368,168 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 0.31% stake. Contrarius Invest Management reported 2.62% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Howe Rusling stated it has 36 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt has 6,940 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 6.51 million shares to 24.82M shares, valued at $380.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 6.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.43M shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.86 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.