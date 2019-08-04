Fulton Bank Maintains Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN); Quinn Opportunity Partners Lowered Its Position in New York Times Co (NYT) as Share Value Rose

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 34,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 106,042 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 71,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 9.77M shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 46.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 39,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 85,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.41M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – New York Times Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,217 are held by Chase Counsel Corp. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,780 shares. Bartlett Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 22,770 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 27.18M shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Company owns 15,142 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 56,803 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 104,750 shares. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 46,695 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Prelude Cap Management Ltd owns 18,444 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,159 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25,525 shares to 19,947 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,017 shares, and cut its stake in Rowe T Price Blue Chip Growt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Limited Co has 25,478 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C owns 57,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Slate Path LP holds 10.09% or 3.79 million shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Management LP holds 1.25% or 1.73 million shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd owns 46,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Hl Financial Services Ltd holds 11,250 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 83,273 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Bluestein R H And invested in 10,400 shares. 24,352 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. 8,000 were accumulated by Fiduciary Tru. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 4.92M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 1,000 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 47,000 shares to 63,298 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 53,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. 11,580 shares valued at $360,535 were sold by Caputo Roland A. on Monday, February 11.