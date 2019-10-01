Fulton Bank Lowered Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $399,280; As Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Stock Price Declined, Fruth Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $598,430

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 11,061 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 13,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.85. About 744,426 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 6.45M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Institutional Equity Fds Inc (TRLGX) by 19,637 shares to 726,050 shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Undiscovered Managers Fds (UBVLX).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.73M for 44.23 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.