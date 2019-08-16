Fulton Bank Lowered Its Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $349,377; Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Share Price Declined While Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 294,855 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.75M, down from 302,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 103,028 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 2,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 24,368 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 27,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 1.21 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Inv Ser Ltd Liability Company owns 75 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 1.48% or 537,691 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 13,470 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Eagle Ridge reported 2,176 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 82,718 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 694,504 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 4,443 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,448 shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.58% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 13,952 shares. 115,050 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Cleararc Cap Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parkside State Bank & Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 919 shares. 411,814 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VIMAX) by 20,304 shares to 121,919 shares, valued at $24.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Fds Inc (PCBIX) by 26,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VTMGX).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 149,447 shares to 845,223 shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 3,418 shares. Penn Management Com Inc has invested 0.85% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,180 shares. Century reported 111,809 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Blair William Communications Il owns 14,251 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 59,019 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 624 shares. Mariner Ltd has 56,021 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 175,381 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 283,809 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) or 7,259 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).