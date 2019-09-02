Fulton Bank Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Fulton Bank decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank sold 3,631 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Fulton Bank holds 138,506 shares with $16.34M value, down from 142,137 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance

Among 2 analysts covering Brandywine Realty (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brandywine Realty has $18 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 16.72% above currents $14.35 stock price. Brandywine Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $15.5000 target. See Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $16.5000 New Target: $15.5000 Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). The Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 0.69% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 28.3 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Fulton Bank increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTSAX) stake by 13,938 shares to 87,435 valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 17,188 shares and now owns 51,695 shares. Principal Fds Inc (PCBIX) was raised too.