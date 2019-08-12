Fulton Bank Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Meredith (MDP) Shorts Up By 0.03%

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) had an increase of 0.03% in short interest. MDP’s SI was 7.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.03% from 7.37 million shares previously. With 372,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s short sellers to cover MDP’s short positions. The SI to Meredith Corporation’s float is 18.89%. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 581,723 shares traded or 57.08% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 03/05/2018 – New Meredith Corporation Marks Its First Appearance At The NewFronts; 09/03/2018 – This Week: Al Pacino, Yo La Tengo, Meredith Monk’s Multisensory Music; 09/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.545 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO PURCHASE KPLR-TV FOR $65 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH BUYS KPLR-TV ST. LOUIS FOR $65M; 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 16/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: Report

Fulton Bank increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 2,008 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Fulton Bank holds 20,265 shares with $3.64 million value, up from 18,257 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $93.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Meredith Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co owns 6,413 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 349,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 279,933 were reported by Invesco Ltd. 12,455 are held by Panagora Asset. Sg Americas Ltd Co invested in 0% or 4,651 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 3.87 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 7,043 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 11,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 456,902 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 5,876 shares. Css Lc Il has 4,788 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Channing Mngmt Ltd Co owns 2.12% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 829,645 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 14 shares. Sky Inv Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Connecticut-based Essex Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 18,536 shares. Covington Management has 7,215 shares. Moreover, Northeast Consultants Inc has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,282 shares. Liberty Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Timessquare Lc accumulated 17,405 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Inc holds 5.89% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 96,039 shares. 3,867 are held by Choate Investment Advisors. 23 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 799 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 2,837 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.21% or 665,336 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt accumulated 1,136 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Fulton Bank decreased Harris Assoc Invt Tr stake by 130,773 shares to 541,002 valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advisors Inner Circle Fd (EGFIX) stake by 143,219 shares and now owns 1.68 million shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $181.04’s average target is 17.42% above currents $154.18 stock price. Nvidia had 47 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 18. Susquehanna maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, March 20. UBS maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, March 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $210 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 12 by DZ Bank.