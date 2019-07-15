Fulton Bank Lifted Its Total S A (TOT) Stake; Ota Financial Group LP Has Increased Sprint (S) Position

Ota Financial Group Lp increased Sprint Corp (S) stake by 136.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ota Financial Group Lp acquired 165,388 shares as Sprint Corp (S)’s stock declined 0.98%. The Ota Financial Group Lp holds 286,142 shares with $1.62 million value, up from 120,754 last quarter. Sprint Corp now has $29.05B valuation. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 19.48 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – “ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES” OF MARCH 20, 2028 FOR CLASS A-2 NOTES; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 17/05/2018 – Sprint Launches Groundbreaking IoT Factory to Make Everyday Business Easier; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mo: SoftBank Warms up to ‘Synergies,’ Says CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs

Fulton Bank increased Total S A (TOT) stake by 27.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 6,084 shares as Total S A (TOT)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Fulton Bank holds 28,002 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 21,918 last quarter. Total S A now has $146.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 2.18M shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 11/04/2018 – Total Submitted Offer on Cobalt’s Assets of About $300M; 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 29/03/2018 – TOTAL STARTS PRODUCTION AT ALGERIA’S TIMIMOUN GAS FIELD; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qcm Cayman has 2.13% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.14% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Fiduciary reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings stated it has 2.77M shares. Gradient Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). British Columbia accumulated 224,148 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 17.90 million were reported by State Street. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.04% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Pictet Asset Limited reported 326,234 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 146 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Quantum Management has 32,377 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 32,365 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability.

Fulton Bank decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX) stake by 11,530 shares to 446,971 valued at $18.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 23,119 shares and now owns 98,418 shares. Baron Select Funds was reduced too.