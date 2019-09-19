Fulton Bank Lifted Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position By $304,416; American International Group Has Lifted Its Mercury Systems (MRCY) Holding

American International Group Inc increased Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) stake by 12.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 4,561 shares as Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)’s stock rose 9.92%. The American International Group Inc holds 40,243 shares with $2.83 million value, up from 35,682 last quarter. Mercury Systems Inc now has $4.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 235,549 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE

Fulton Bank increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 4,832 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Fulton Bank holds 36,444 shares with $2.31M value, up from 31,612 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 2.13 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 7,117 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 74,690 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Montana-based First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Amer Century Companies Inc accumulated 260,513 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 76 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 18,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 1.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Gsa Prtn Llp invested in 0.07% or 8,531 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 5.51M shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 179 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 21,706 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 259,619 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.76 million shares. Stephens Ar owns 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 2,428 shares.

American International Group Inc decreased Carvana Co stake by 19,684 shares to 968 valued at $61,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 2,751 shares and now owns 122,327 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $86 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 13.18% above currents $63.51 stock price. Cognizant had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palouse Capital holds 0.58% or 25,294 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co reported 35,390 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 57,413 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 143,490 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Ifrah Fincl has 5,295 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Washington owns 147,139 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.03% or 3,400 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 3,715 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 12,388 shares. 1,184 are owned by Next Finance Grp. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.49% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 215,526 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 126,100 were accumulated by Omers Administration. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million.