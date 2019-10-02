Fulton Bank Increases Position in Netflix (NFLX); Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holder London Co Of Virginia Decreased Its Stake

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 899 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 5,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $267.34. About 3.19M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 53,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.42 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 20,896 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 49,213 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 10,394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Tower Rech (Trc) has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 1,407 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 10,123 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent owns 15,315 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 221,100 shares. Stevens Lp reported 34,329 shares. London Com Of Virginia stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 54,160 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 1.40M shares. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 73,969 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 10,422 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 96,874 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $250.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 59,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,449 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 782 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.11 million shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,173 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 1,070 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 29,766 shares. Ftb reported 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 947 are owned by Whittier Tru. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 141 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 1,992 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 14,985 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 250,029 shares. Laurion Cap Lp accumulated 0.14% or 38,264 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fd by 19,009 shares to 242,971 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,024 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VIMAX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.