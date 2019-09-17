Fulton Bank Increases Position in Fulton Finl Pa (FULT); Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Boosted Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Position

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 26,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.65M, up from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 578,707 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 25/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia PD chief failed “to be completely candid” in landing Fulton Co. job; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP FULT.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Metropolitan Diary: Dawn at the Fulton Fish Market; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 17/04/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 14/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Chief Fulton to sign with Texans; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 1.17 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold FULT shares while 82 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 104.87 million shares or 2.64% less from 107.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Lc invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 198,295 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 18,551 shares. Us Comml Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,360 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 19,017 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 89,979 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 410,238 shares. Wheatland Advisors reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). 2.84M were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc. The Virginia-based Palladium Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Raymond James Svcs Advisors owns 0% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 74,944 shares. 29,600 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus. Gsa Capital Prns Llp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Los Angeles And Equity Rech has 55,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,141 shares to 19,227 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Assoc Invt Tr by 232,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,141 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does UPM-Kymmene Oyj (HEL:UPM) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Fulton Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FULT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Utah Retirement owns 51,300 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Srb Corporation holds 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 9,118 shares. Forte Llc Adv reported 11,170 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 3,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvest Management Ltd holds 5,924 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Hrt Financial Ltd reported 14,210 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 22,026 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 15,510 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co has invested 2.26% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 41,287 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company. Cadence Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).