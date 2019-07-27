Fulton Bank Increases Position in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI); Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $7.38 Million

Fulton Bank increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 17,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 2.40 million shares traded or 45.42% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fincl has 1,274 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Co stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has 3,625 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated reported 116,509 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 119,908 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department accumulated 19,374 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 0.65% or 26,827 shares. One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 30,263 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 8,080 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,000 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.07% or 27,683 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 95,459 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank reported 45,235 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albert D Mason owns 3,601 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 882,750 shares to 980,000 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 437,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,889 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

