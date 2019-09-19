Fulton Bank Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; As Xylem Shs Issued (XYL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Boosted Position

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 1,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,436 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 6,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $233.78. About 1.28 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (XYL) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 37,168 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 31,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc Shs Issued for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 199,327 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.06% or 45,508 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 52,854 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.

Egerton (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 194,003 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Management Inc reported 3,371 shares. Thomas White reported 0.2% stake. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.56% stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc invested in 6.24% or 37,477 shares.