Fulton Bank Increased By $456,012 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake By $338,800

Fulton Bank increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 8,604 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Fulton Bank holds 100,110 shares with $5.41M value, up from 91,506 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $207.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 40.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 2,030 shares with $492,000 value, down from 3,430 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $130.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $296.97. About 1.58M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 13.14% above currents $48.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 15.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 389,724 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc has 377,559 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,721 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,548 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Aspiriant stated it has 39,780 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cap City Trust Fl holds 0.37% or 16,380 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation reported 571,956 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Davidson Invest reported 3.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stevens Capital LP holds 0.92% or 399,195 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested in 0.36% or 149,683 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability owns 138,953 shares. 139,547 are owned by Court Place Advisors Lc. Moreover, White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,150 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 257,353 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 1.5% or 194,261 shares.

Fulton Bank decreased Nationwide Mut Fds New stake by 5,617 shares to 74,742 valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 23,119 shares and now owns 98,418 shares. Harris Assoc Invt Tr was reduced too.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.34 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.65% or 65,000 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 77,806 shares. Wellington Llp reported 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Int Group Inc Inc reported 174,980 shares stake. Fundx Invest Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,832 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 109 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schroder Mgmt Gru invested in 0.17% or 428,477 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.1% or 1,336 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,300 shares. Wade G W Inc accumulated 4,306 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mairs Inc invested in 3,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,560 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund reported 8,758 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Epoch Prtn accumulated 1.33 million shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935 on Monday, April 1.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -12.05% below currents $296.97 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 11. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS.