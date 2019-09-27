Fulton Bank Holds Position in Travelers Companies (TRV); Recro Pharma (REPH) Holding Boosted by Spark Investment Management Llc

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 70,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $719,000, up from 38,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 55,149 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Letter Says Analgesic Effect Does Not Meet the Expectations of the FDA; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 9,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 7,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $147.32. About 362,564 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E L F Beauty Inc by 259,100 shares to 60,500 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 3.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,260 shares, and cut its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold REPH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 64,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated holds 45,956 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 25,025 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt Lp holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 742,900 shares. Prelude Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 0% or 3,093 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Oppenheimer & Communication holds 0.01% or 32,465 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 88,135 shares stake. 148,946 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 24,200 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 5,366 shares or 0% of the stock. 56,603 are owned by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,640 shares to 101,274 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,640 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Assoc Invt Tr.