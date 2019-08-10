Fulton Bank Holding In Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Was Upped; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding Maintained by Spark Investment Management Llc

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 23,603 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 11,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 2.32M shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 349.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 33,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 42,681 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 497,128 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 30,792 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl has invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Trillium Asset Management owns 16,041 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 103,585 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Axa holds 98,100 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 215,020 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 6,273 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 1,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,529 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 25,157 shares. 123 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 148,774 shares. Pnc holds 0% or 24,353 shares. Parametric Associate Lc reported 150,419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 372,379 were reported by Primecap Management Ca. Adirondack Tru reported 0.09% stake. Eqis Cap Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,448 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 2.39 million shares. 4,807 were accumulated by Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny. 12,906 were reported by First Allied Advisory Serv. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hudock Cap Group Ltd accumulated 1,916 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 29,126 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kistler owns 2,742 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Capital Fund Management Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Btc Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.68% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 71,540 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 68,802 shares.

