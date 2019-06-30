Fulton Bank Holding In Cisco Sys (CSCO) Was Lifted; Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered Its U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Stake by $794,546; Share Value Declined

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 8,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 91,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45M shares traded or 68.48% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 46,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.14 million, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.75M market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 3.49M shares traded or 116.69% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Provides Update On Capital Allocation Plan; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy Mineral-Additives Business for $750 Million; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $66.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 107.81% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.64 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 14,106 shares to 84,790 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors (SVAIX) by 142,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

