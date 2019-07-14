Fulton Bank Has Upped Its Dominion Energy (D) Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; As United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Stock Price Declined, Holder American Century Companies Has Trimmed Its Stake

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 14,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 37,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 30,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 317,911 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 348,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 196,641 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.06M for 12.46 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.79% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $164,796 activity. GILBERT BILL M also sold $111,118 worth of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) on Tuesday, January 29.

