Fulton Bank Has Upped Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holding by $357,780; Basswood Capital Management Has Cut Its Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stake by $3.90 Million; Stock Value Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 216,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 350,260 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 566,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $770.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 99,661 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 17,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 43,013 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880,000, up from 25,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 20/04/2018 – Great-West Lifeco Subsidiary Irish Life Announces Agreement To Acquire Strategic Holding In Leading Independent Financial Consultancy Invesco Ltd (Ireland); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE DEAL VALUED AT $145M; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 37.3%; 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 115,326 shares to 320,389 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 215,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Sb One Bancorp.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.42 million for 20.43 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Lc holds 103,392 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Company Ma stated it has 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 19 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland accumulated 0.01% or 7,981 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 166 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,190 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc holds 154,002 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 5.57 million shares. Gideon Advsr holds 17,971 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag owns 0.06% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 69,048 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In holds 0.09% or 90,483 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 46,000 shares. 4,886 are held by Duncker Streett And Inc. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Fds Iii by 33,394 shares to 961,237 shares, valued at $19.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,227 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700.