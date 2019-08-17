Fulton Bank Has Trimmed Neogenomics (NEO) Stake By $510,500; Scansource (SCSC) Sellers Increased By 13.15% Their Shorts

Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) had an increase of 13.15% in short interest. SCSC’s SI was 404,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.15% from 357,500 shares previously. With 120,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s short sellers to cover SCSC’s short positions. The stock increased 3.55% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 169,366 shares traded or 45.39% up from the average. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership

Fulton Bank decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 56.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank sold 25,525 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Fulton Bank holds 19,947 shares with $408,000 value, down from 45,472 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 504,273 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $122,760 activity. GRAINGER MICHAEL J also bought $122,760 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares.

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About ScanSource, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ScanSource (SCSC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $808.70 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 14.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold ScanSource, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 5,940 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 13,401 shares. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 18,881 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.22% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 67,200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 46,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0% or 2,089 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru owns 90 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 36,510 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 19,858 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,642 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profit Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 58,209 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. 76,241 were accumulated by Great Lakes Lc. Amer International Gp, New York-based fund reported 19,094 shares.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NeoGenomics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is -10.86% below currents $25.24 stock price. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by First Analysis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance Corp owns 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 11,650 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% or 40,600 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Lc holds 349,272 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 273,406 are owned by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 18,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,073 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.04% or 283,751 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company, a Montana-based fund reported 15,419 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 29,400 shares. Teton reported 114,780 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd reported 401,857 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 132,414 shares. 19,821 were reported by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Legacy Ptnrs Inc reported 0.47% stake. 18,500 were reported by Conestoga Advsrs Llc.