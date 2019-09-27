Fulton Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) as Stock Price Rose; As Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 55.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 83,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 66,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.39. About 3.14M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 16,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $887,000, down from 37,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 637,359 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.75M for 21.51 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

