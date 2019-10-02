Fulton Bank Has Trimmed By $668,330 Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position; SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Sellers Increased By 4.86% Their Shorts

Fulton Bank decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fulton Bank sold 5,141 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Fulton Bank holds 19,227 shares with $2.51M value, down from 24,368 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $56.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 2.21M shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) had an increase of 4.86% in short interest. SSNC’s SI was 5.84M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.86% from 5.57M shares previously. With 1.38 million avg volume, 4 days are for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s short sellers to cover SSNC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 1.47 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. $2.26M worth of stock was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 5.82% above currents $136.79 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, September 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor reported 1.92% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ameritas Invest Partners reported 7,390 shares. Btr Cap reported 101,261 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,120 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 48,084 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.61% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 5,237 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. 337 were reported by Sun Life Financial. Allstate Corporation reported 37,745 shares stake. Old Savings Bank In has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gamco Et Al stated it has 28,859 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Invest Grp invested 2.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 12,150 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 1.07 million shares. Ci Investments reported 287,181 shares stake.

Fulton Bank increased Vanguard Index Fds (VIGAX) stake by 27,029 shares to 232,942 valued at $19.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VTMGX) stake by 311,832 shares and now owns 2.38M shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

