Fulton Bank Has Raised Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake; Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Sentiment Is 1.12

Fulton Bank increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 33.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 2,445 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Fulton Bank holds 9,774 shares with $1.46M value, up from 7,329 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 816,717 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.82, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 48 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 43 sold and decreased their holdings in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.25 million shares, up from 6.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Great Southern Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 33 Increased: 35 New Position: 13.

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.91M for 11.96 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSBC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Great Southern Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:GSBC) 76% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Southern Bancorp declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Preliminary Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 15,775 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) has risen 3.08% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 21/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO INCREASE FROM $0.24 TO $0.28 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp 1Q EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Great Southern Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17% — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP INC GSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK – GREAT SOUTHERN PLANS TO MAINTAIN A COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICE IN OMAHA MARKET; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. -; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK- BANK WILL SELL BRANCH DEPOSITS OF ABOUT $58 MLN, SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL BRANCH-RELATED REAL ESTATE, FIXED ASSETS, ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 20/03/2018 – GREAT SOUTHERN BANK-ENTERED PURCHASE, ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS, ALL 4 OF ITS BRANCHES IN OMAHA TO WEST GATE BANK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $809.41 million. The Company’s deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for 145,579 shares. Hm Capital Management Llc owns 6,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 33,300 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,743 shares.

Fulton Bank decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 8,718 shares to 49,334 valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX) stake by 16,633 shares and now owns 89,219 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “Cyber Threats Are Top Overall Business Concern – Insurance News Net” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Introduces Catastrophe Map Viewer to Expedite Claim Process After Disasters – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.