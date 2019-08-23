Fulton Bank Has Raised By $1.13 Million Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Wunderlich Securities Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Fulton Bank increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 39.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 14,813 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Fulton Bank holds 52,739 shares with $4.04M value, up from 37,926 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 3.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 7.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 453 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 6,436 shares with $11.46M value, up from 5,983 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $893.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX) stake by 35,468 shares to 101,926 valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 4,252 shares and now owns 25,780 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.77% above currents $1805.6 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Fulton Bank decreased John Hancock Fds Iii stake by 77,735 shares to 994,631 valued at $19.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX) stake by 11,530 shares and now owns 446,971 shares. Institutional Equity Fds Inc (TRLGX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 4.03% above currents $76.52 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of D in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

