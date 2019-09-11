Fulton Bank Has Lowered Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $510,500 as Share Price Rose; Hendley & Co Cut Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake by $2.09 Million

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.82M shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role; 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 18/04/2018 – FAA WILL ISSUE THE DIRECTIVE WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS – STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 25,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 19,947 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 45,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 709,275 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,441 are owned by Pnc Ser Grp. Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.17% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 130,447 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 137,259 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 39,369 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Voya Ltd Com accumulated 42,412 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 153,950 shares. South Dakota Council reported 7,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0% or 19,200 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0% or 42,572 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 11,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 12,728 shares to 27,192 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Tr (GICIX) by 310,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.20 million for 139.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $563.72M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.