Fulton Bank Has Lifted Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Shares Declined; Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined While First Light Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, up from 20,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $173.04. About 6.82 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 190,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 331,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.52 million, down from 522,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 201,626 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 417,879 shares to 743,784 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,760 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. King Luther Mngmt Corp holds 69,473 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Penn Cap Mgmt Inc holds 106,164 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 25,283 shares. Coldstream Capital stated it has 2,569 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 177 shares or 0% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has 1,375 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 17,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 52,593 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 239 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 4,387 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 13,759 shares. 35,566 are held by Aperio Limited Company. 5,223 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability. Cornercap Counsel has 0.25% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 22,035 shares.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OMCL INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Keep Omnicell (OMCL) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2018. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 6.2% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25 million for 34.77 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VIMAX) by 3,822 shares to 118,097 shares, valued at $24.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,061 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).