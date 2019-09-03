Fulton Bank Has Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Sentiment Is 0.86

Fulton Bank increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 39.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 14,813 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Fulton Bank holds 52,739 shares with $4.04 million value, up from 37,926 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $62.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 1.12 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 61 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 71 decreased and sold holdings in Prospect Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 35.88 million shares, down from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Prospect Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 44 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Fulton Bank decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,554 shares to 103,245 valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 14,051 shares and now owns 109,633 shares. Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Capital Incorporated has 4.34% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 131,524 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.62% or 189,724 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,164 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Caprock Group holds 0.05% or 3,023 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset accumulated 277,630 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 42,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 8,324 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cibc Mkts owns 3,200 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wafra has invested 0.68% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Verity Asset Mgmt holds 8,839 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Llc invested in 0.08% or 63,774 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 29,664 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 1.57% above currents $78.37 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.02 million for 8.34 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 1.16 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation for 3.79 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 623,720 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timber Hill Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 84,500 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.4% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,540 shares.