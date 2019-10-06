Fulton Bank Has Lifted By $1.67 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Sellers Increased By 3.2% Their Shorts

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) had an increase of 3.2% in short interest. CFFN’s SI was 4.68M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.2% from 4.54M shares previously. With 273,400 avg volume, 17 days are for Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s short sellers to cover CFFN’s short positions. The SI to Capitol Federal Financial Inc’s float is 3.57%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 201,073 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN; 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC -; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share

Fulton Bank increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 19.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 884 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Fulton Bank holds 5,429 shares with $10.28M value, up from 4,545 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $854.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.59% above currents $1739.65 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 808 shares. David R Rahn & Associate Inc invested in 2,661 shares. Saturna Capital invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Valley Investors Lc has invested 12.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tctc Lc reported 5,539 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 35,030 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Ltd Co has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Fincl Bank Tru holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,507 shares. Towercrest Cap Management owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 142 shares. Crossvault Limited reported 6,196 shares. Fil Limited invested in 139,131 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kistler has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arcadia Invest Management Mi stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Courage Capital Management Ltd Com holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,000 shares.

Fulton Bank decreased Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 2,831 shares to 111,186 valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,666 shares and now owns 26,640 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VSMAX) was reduced too.

