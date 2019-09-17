Fulton Bank Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Atria Investments Lifted Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake

Atria Investments Llc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 350.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 25,235 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 32,442 shares with $1.25M value, up from 7,207 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $5.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 670,625 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS

Fulton Bank increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 18.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 2,101 shares as Boeing Co (BA)'s stock declined 9.45%. The Fulton Bank holds 13,504 shares with $4.92 million value, up from 11,403 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $213.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $378.85. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FAA chief to test 737 MAX software changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.69% above currents $378.85 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Fulton Bank decreased John Hancock Fds Iii stake by 33,394 shares to 961,237 valued at $19.41M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX) stake by 16,633 shares and now owns 89,219 shares. Harris Assoc Invt Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.