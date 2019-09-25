Fulton Bank Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $569,316; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Cut Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $465,055

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 9,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 108,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19 million, up from 98,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 12.07 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $287.91. About 1.98 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. First Half 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Therealdeal.com published: “Carl Icahn is moving his firm from NY to Miami, Michael Shvoâ€™s hotel plan could cost him $500M: Daily digest – The Real Deal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Down 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla’s Production Efficiencies Put 25% Margins In Reach – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Co owns 5,092 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 3,249 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Old National Retail Bank In owns 57,027 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Gru reported 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pinnacle Prns holds 16,215 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. S R Schill Associates accumulated 2,166 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 12,058 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cap Planning Ltd Llc owns 17,738 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.86% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.74% or 49,388 shares. 6,472 were reported by Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv. Ghp Advsrs Inc invested in 0.5% or 15,469 shares. Blue Chip Partners stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.45 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Netflix, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 24 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12,640 shares to 101,274 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,319 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Fds Iii.