Fulton Bank Has Increased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Last Week Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sirius XM Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Monday, January 28. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6.5 target in Friday, March 15 report. See Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $6.5 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Fulton Bank increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 17.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank acquired 4,948 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Fulton Bank holds 32,568 shares with $3.64M value, up from 27,620 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $87.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 1.25 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Generational Disruption Shifts Norms For Industrial Distributors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $120.25’s average target is 18.21% above currents $101.73 stock price. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando. 9,112 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares with value of $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 9,178 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 504,847 are held by Btim Corporation. Iowa Commercial Bank owns 81,317 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Company has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 21,288 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mirae Asset Invs Limited holds 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 26,044 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability invested in 0.76% or 286,664 shares. 186,917 are held by First Republic Inv Management Incorporated. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 10,746 shares. Epoch Invest Partners invested 0.47% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cooke & Bieler LP has invested 1.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Evergreen Cap Management Llc holds 0.67% or 59,897 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 11,909 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Fulton Bank decreased Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 25,525 shares to 19,947 valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 8,876 shares and now owns 3,929 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 27.03 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 05/03/2018 Norma Kamali to Host New Weekly Lifestyle Show Exclusively on SiriusXM; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 06/03/2018 – Sirius seeking $2bn in government-backed debt for fertiliser project; 12/03/2018 – Sirius Petroleum to Start Drilling at Nigeria Well in April; 12/04/2018 – Shane McAnally, Singer, Songwriter, Producer to Host Exclusive New Series on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUSXM REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Veteran Journalist Olivier Knox Named SiriusXM’s Chief Washington Correspondent; 09/03/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Sirius Minerals, Pure Circle, Just Eat; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals Widens Pretax Loss in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 567 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 709,249 shares. Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 150,000 shares. 96,368 are held by Concorde Asset Limited Liability Corp. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Invest holds 0.08% or 66,349 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Veritable L P has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,264 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 286,327 shares. Jericho Cap Asset Limited Partnership owns 11.46 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,790 shares. S Muoio & Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 11,055 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 0% stake.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.46 billion. The firm broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It has a 25.47 P/E ratio. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow clients to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.