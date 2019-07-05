Fulton Bank Has Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $456,012 as Stock Price Rose; As Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 8,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 91,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 5.15 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 5.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Live 2019 to Kick Off in San Diego Next Week – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zoom: Risky Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.58 million are owned by Commerce Bancorp. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 37,991 shares. Hedeker Wealth Llc stated it has 53,874 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,001 shares. 9,517 are owned by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Town And Country Retail Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 68,170 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated holds 502,287 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 45,568 shares. Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,203 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 167,614 shares stake. Portland Advsr Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,158 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 23,550 shares. Westwood Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,683 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 171,390 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And holds 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.03 million shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,338 shares to 27,381 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Fds Iii by 77,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 994,631 shares, and cut its stake in Rowe T Price Blue Chip Growt.