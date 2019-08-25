Fulton Bank Has Decreased Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake By $594,838; Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 156 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 102 cut down and sold holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation. The funds in our database now have: 84.00 million shares, down from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Alliance Bancorporation in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 84 Increased: 110 New Position: 46.

Fulton Bank decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 58.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank sold 10,082 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Fulton Bank holds 7,066 shares with $423,000 value, down from 17,148 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $30.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 5.66% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation for 786,382 shares. Fsi Group Llc owns 126,926 shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 5.26% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Capital Management Llc has invested 3.69% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 331,600 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding firm for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.39 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Fulton Bank increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,557 shares to 73,211 valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 7,051 shares and now owns 60,933 shares. Vanguard Group (VDIGX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors holds 14,172 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Texas-based Amer Natl Ins Tx has invested 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 214,376 were accumulated by Boston Advsrs. Jnba Fincl invested in 0% or 338 shares. Lsv Asset has 5.23 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Private Cap Advisors Inc has invested 2.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Natl Asset Management reported 4,135 shares. Hl Financial Ltd holds 37,834 shares. Polygon Mngmt Limited has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chevy Chase Hldg reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Barclays Public Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.75 million shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Highstreet Asset has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd owns 5,783 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 28,891 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 65.71% above currents $45.76 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 17. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.