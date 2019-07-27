Fulton Bank Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $375,666 as Valuation Declined; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Valuation Rose, Holder Perkins Capital Management Lifted Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 613,994 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT)

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 12,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Lc holds 0% or 688,967 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Co owns 72,126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.80M shares in its portfolio. 9,316 are owned by Legal & General Pcl. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 100 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 790,483 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communications Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 41,830 shares. Citigroup holds 17,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 56,800 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt has 600,501 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 3 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 13,863 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 1.14M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 139,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Perritt Cap Management has invested 0.09% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 66,060 shares to 131,900 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,650 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,132 shares to 29,802 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 12,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Tr (GICIX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.