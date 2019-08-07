Fulton Bank Has Cut Neogenomics (NEO) Stake By $510,500; Illinois Tool Works Has 0.97 Sentiment

Fulton Bank decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 56.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank sold 25,525 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Fulton Bank holds 19,947 shares with $408,000 value, down from 45,472 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.36B valuation. The stock increased 4.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 947,649 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 371 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 381 sold and reduced stakes in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 220.28 million shares, down from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Illinois Tool Works Inc in top ten positions was flat from 10 to 10 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 339 Increased: 260 New Position: 111.

The stock increased 1.57% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.98. About 1.50 million shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F

Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for 194,850 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc owns 49,978 shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has 4.24% invested in the company for 23.15 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 4% in the stock. M. Kraus & Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 44,162 shares.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.10M for 18.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.53 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 20 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is -9.09% below currents $24.75 stock price. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by First Analysis. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Fulton Bank increased Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) stake by 11,660 shares to 23,603 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 452 shares and now owns 5,311 shares. Victory Funds was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 46,203 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 74,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 15,419 shares. Nicholas Invest LP owns 288,888 shares. 1.12 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Ltd Liability. Brown Advisory accumulated 2.52 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 29,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,767 are held by Ameritas Prns. Everence Cap Inc stated it has 18,890 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% stake. 6,451 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Franklin Resource reported 1.49M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 19,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Incorporated reported 49,600 shares stake. Fred Alger holds 0% or 48,000 shares.