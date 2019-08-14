Fulton Bank Has Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Stake; Marshfield Associates Decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Marshfield Associates decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 0.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshfield Associates sold 6,311 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Marshfield Associates holds 1.42M shares with $91.15 million value, down from 1.42 million last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 5.93 million shares traded or 28.43% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%

Fulton Bank decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 13.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fulton Bank sold 4,338 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Fulton Bank holds 27,381 shares with $2.58 million value, down from 31,719 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 4.31% above currents $29.96 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Piedmont Investment Inc has 25,508 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc has 5,948 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 28,683 shares. Dearborn Partners Llc invested in 3,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. London Of Virginia invested in 3.36M shares or 1.85% of the stock. 114,196 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 34,551 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 25,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 0.15% or 25,680 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.76% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Whittier Trust holds 0% or 875 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 70 shares. California-based Route One Inv Lp has invested 12.48% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 55,671 shares stake.

Fulton Bank increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VTMGX) stake by 163,969 shares to 2.07 million valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 34,553 shares and now owns 106,042 shares. Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) was raised too.

