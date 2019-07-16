Fulton Bank Has Cut By $627,534 Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake; Shorts at HL Acquisitions – Ordinary Shares (HCCH) Raised By 5.56%

HL Acquisitions Corp – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HCCH) had an increase of 5.56% in short interest. HCCH’s SI was 57,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.56% from 54,000 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 48 days are for HL Acquisitions Corp – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HCCH)’s short sellers to cover HCCH’s short positions. It closed at $10.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $70.47 million. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Argus Research. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”.